Beware! Lightning possible for the South Coast due to monsoonal moisture

Monsoonal moisture is bringing a chance of thunderstorms to parts of the Tri-Counties.

Meteorologists say we have a 20 to 30% chance of thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday evening south of Point Conception. They could create the chance of locally heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and hail. There’s also concern about the potential for dry lighting strikes which could trigger brush fires.

There is a Red Flag Warning for high brush fire danger for mountain, and valley areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties until 8 p.m. Friday night.

High pressure above the Four Corners area is setting the stage for another heat wave in inland areas, with temperatures topping 100 in some mountain and valley areas. However, the marine layer is expected to keep coastal, and inland areas mild through the weekend.