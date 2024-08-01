2024
California Coast News

Beware! Lightning possible for the South Coast due to monsoonal moisture

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 1, 2024 at 2:50 PM PDT
A dramatic view of lighting as seen from Santa Barbara's Waterfront in 2019, as captured by Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Eliason.
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A dramatic view of lighting as seen from Santa Barbara's Waterfront in 2019, as captured by Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Eliason.

Meteorologists say thunderstorms are possible south of Point Conception Thursday night into Friday evening, with lighting, heavy rain, hail, and flash flooding possible.

Monsoonal moisture is bringing a chance of thunderstorms to parts of the Tri-Counties.

Meteorologists say we have a 20 to 30% chance of thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday evening south of Point Conception. They could create the chance of locally heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and hail. There’s also concern about the potential for dry lighting strikes which could trigger brush fires.

There is a Red Flag Warning for high brush fire danger for mountain, and valley areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties until 8 p.m. Friday night.

High pressure above the Four Corners area is setting the stage for another heat wave in inland areas, with temperatures topping 100 in some mountain and valley areas. However, the marine layer is expected to keep coastal, and inland areas mild through the weekend.
