2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Quake! Earthquake rattles much of Southern California, including parts of Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 29, 2024 at 4:10 PM PDT
USGS Map

Magnitude 4.9 quake was centered in the Mojave Desert near Barstow,

An earthquake centered in the Mojave Desert rattled much of Southern California Monday afternoon, including parts of Ventura County.

The magnitude 4.9 quake occurred at 1 p.m. Its epicenter was about 16 miles northeast of Barstow. There were no reports of injuries, or serious damage.

People reported feeling the quake in much of San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Some people reported feeling it in Ventura County, especially in the Simi Valley and the Conejo Valley areas.

The main quake was followed minutes later by two aftershocks, one magnitude 3.5 and the second 2.7. They weren’t as widely felt as the main quake.
Tags
cal coast newsearthquakestemblorquakecalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco