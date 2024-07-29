Quake! Earthquake rattles much of Southern California, including parts of Ventura County

An earthquake centered in the Mojave Desert rattled much of Southern California Monday afternoon, including parts of Ventura County.

The magnitude 4.9 quake occurred at 1 p.m. Its epicenter was about 16 miles northeast of Barstow. There were no reports of injuries, or serious damage.

People reported feeling the quake in much of San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Some people reported feeling it in Ventura County, especially in the Simi Valley and the Conejo Valley areas.

The main quake was followed minutes later by two aftershocks, one magnitude 3.5 and the second 2.7. They weren’t as widely felt as the main quake.