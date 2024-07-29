Grants being offered to help clean up Santa Barbara County's air

Santa Barbara County’s Air Pollution Control District is offering up cash for projects to reduce air pollution in the county.

The goal is to help individuals, businesses, government agencies and non-profits transition to lower or zero emission equipment, or vehicles.

The Air Pollution District has $3 million available in its Clean Air Grant Program. The highest priority will go to zero-emission projects, and those in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

Eligible items can range from tractors and school buses, to boats. Grants range from $10,000 to $250,000. The application window opened Monday, and runs through September 6.