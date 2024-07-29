2024
Firefighters moving into mopup mode on wildfire in eastern Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:46 PM PDT
Firefighters battling the Apache Fire in Ventura County.
Los Padres National Forest
Firefighters battling the Apache Fire in Ventura County.

Containment at 62% for Apache Fire

Firefighters have the upper hand on a wildfire which has been burning for nearly a week in a remote area of eastern Ventura County.

Containment is now up to 62% on the Apache Fire, which is burning in the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley. Firefighters stopped the growth of the blaze over the weekend at around 1500 acres.

The blaze is on the north side of Highway 33, but the highway remains open. Most of the land that's burned is in the Los Padres National Forest.

Cooler weather has helped efforts to contain the blaze. But, firefighters have been facing another threat. They've encountered a number of rattlesnakes as they've worked to build containment lines.

The fire started July 23. No structures have been reported destroyed or damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco