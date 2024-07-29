Firefighters moving into mopup mode on wildfire in eastern Ventura County

Firefighters have the upper hand on a wildfire which has been burning for nearly a week in a remote area of eastern Ventura County.

Containment is now up to 62% on the Apache Fire, which is burning in the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley. Firefighters stopped the growth of the blaze over the weekend at around 1500 acres.

The blaze is on the north side of Highway 33, but the highway remains open. Most of the land that's burned is in the Los Padres National Forest.

Cooler weather has helped efforts to contain the blaze. But, firefighters have been facing another threat. They've encountered a number of rattlesnakes as they've worked to build containment lines.

The fire started July 23. No structures have been reported destroyed or damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.