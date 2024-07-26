Search continues for Ventura County woman who's been missing for more than a month

It’s been more than a month since a young woman disappeared from her home in the Ojai Valley. Efforts to find her have been unsuccessful.

Zyana Valora was last seen at her home in Mira Monte June 24.

"We're always thinking about where she's at, how she has been, who is she with, because at this point, we don't think she's alone," said Damaris Dak.

She said her 21-year-old daughter is on the autism spectrum, but is high functioning. Dak said her daughter understands and speaks English and Spanish, but that because she was depressed, might not be talking much.

Dak said they think someone picked up her daughter.

"Our theory is that she went out from the window of her bedroom, walked down the street, and then at some point, someone are alone and took her in a car, or a van," said Dak.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Zyana. She’s five feet tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

