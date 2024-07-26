2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

It's still out of control, but there's little growth in a wildfire in northeastern Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 26, 2024 at 2:53 PM PDT
An air tanker makes a drop on the Apache Fire, burning in northeastern Ventura County.
U.S. Forest Service
An air tanker makes a drop on the Apache Fire, burning in northeastern Ventura County.

The Apache Fire has been burning since Tuesday night in the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley.

Firefighters say they’ve been able to prevent significant growth in a wildfire burning in a remote area of northeastern Ventura County.

The Apache Fire has burned 1550 acres of land on the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley. Most of the land involved is in the Los Padres National Forest. There was little growth in the blaze Thursday night into Friday. But, containment remains at 0%.

The fire is burning on the north side of Highway 33, but it remains open. There aren’t a lot of homes in the area, but a handful have received evacuation orders.

The blaze started Tuesday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscuyama valleywildfire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco