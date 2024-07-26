It's still out of control, but there's little growth in a wildfire in northeastern Ventura County

Firefighters say they’ve been able to prevent significant growth in a wildfire burning in a remote area of northeastern Ventura County.

The Apache Fire has burned 1550 acres of land on the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley. Most of the land involved is in the Los Padres National Forest. There was little growth in the blaze Thursday night into Friday. But, containment remains at 0%.

The fire is burning on the north side of Highway 33, but it remains open. There aren’t a lot of homes in the area, but a handful have received evacuation orders.

The blaze started Tuesday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

