2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Wildfire in northeastern Ventura County scorches 1500 acres: Containment at 0%

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 25, 2024 at 4:04 PM PDT
An air tanker make a fire retardant drop on the Apache Fire.
U.S. Forest Service
An air tanker make a fire retardant drop on the Apache Fire.

Blaze started Tuesday night on the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley. Most of the land burned is in the Los Padres National Forest.

A wildfire in northeastern Ventura County has burned 1500 acres of land, and is still out of control, with containment at 0%. The Apache Fire is burning in a remote area in the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley.

The fire started Tuesday night, and quickly mushroomed in size. It’s burning on the east side of Highway 33, and has closed the highway. It’s about 30 miles northeast of Ojai.

There have been a few evacuations, but there are only a handful of scattered homes in the area. There’s no word of any structures being damaged.

Most of the land burned is in the Los Padres National Forest.

About 500 firefighters are battling the blaze. Because of the rugged terrain, aircraft are planning a key role in the fight.
Tags
california coast newslos padres national foreastcal coast newswildfirecuyama valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco