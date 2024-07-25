Wildfire in northeastern Ventura County scorches 1500 acres: Containment at 0%

A wildfire in northeastern Ventura County has burned 1500 acres of land, and is still out of control, with containment at 0%. The Apache Fire is burning in a remote area in the southeast end of the Cuyama Valley.

The fire started Tuesday night, and quickly mushroomed in size. It’s burning on the east side of Highway 33, and has closed the highway. It’s about 30 miles northeast of Ojai.

There have been a few evacuations, but there are only a handful of scattered homes in the area. There’s no word of any structures being damaged.

Most of the land burned is in the Los Padres National Forest.

About 500 firefighters are battling the blaze. Because of the rugged terrain, aircraft are planning a key role in the fight.