California Coast News

New bus service will provide direct connection between Fillmore and Moorpark

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 25, 2024 at 2:04 PM PDT
Ventura County Transportation Commission
New direct Fillmore to Moorpark bus services on Highway 23 through Grimes Canyon will start August 1.

Buses will run seven days a week, allowing commuters to bypass a long detour to get between the communities.

It can currently take multiple buses, and hours to travel between two Ventura County communities which are only about a dozen miles away from each other. But, a new bus service is going to change it.

The Ventura County Transportation and Valley Express are launching a direct Moorpark to Fillmore service August 1. The buses will travel through Grimes Canyon on Highway 23 to move directly between the two communities.

The route will start at the Fillmore Terminal, and then make stops in Moorpark at the Moorpark Metrolink Station, Moorpark College, and the Moorpark Marketplace shopping center. The route will operate seven days a week, with ten trips on weekdays and five on the weekends.

The service will allow people from Fillmore to get to Moorpark College, and to connect with Metrolink and Amtrak service.

 

 
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
