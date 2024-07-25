New bus service will provide direct connection between Fillmore and Moorpark

It can currently take multiple buses, and hours to travel between two Ventura County communities which are only about a dozen miles away from each other. But, a new bus service is going to change it.

The Ventura County Transportation and Valley Express are launching a direct Moorpark to Fillmore service August 1. The buses will travel through Grimes Canyon on Highway 23 to move directly between the two communities.

The route will start at the Fillmore Terminal, and then make stops in Moorpark at the Moorpark Metrolink Station, Moorpark College, and the Moorpark Marketplace shopping center. The route will operate seven days a week, with ten trips on weekdays and five on the weekends.

The service will allow people from Fillmore to get to Moorpark College, and to connect with Metrolink and Amtrak service.