It's a stunt plane, but it wasn't a stunt: Plane crashes in Ventura County
The pilot walks away unhurt from the Thursday morning crash at Camarillo Airport.
A pilot was able to walk away from a plane crash at Camarillo Airport.
It happened at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. A biplane flipped over on a runway. It’s unclear if the plane was in the process of taking off, or landing.
Ventura County firefighters reached the scene moments after the accident, but the pilot had already climbed out of the cockpit.