2024
California Coast News

It's a stunt plane, but it wasn't a stunt: Plane crashes in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 25, 2024 at 2:23 PM PDT
A plane flipped over at Camarillo Airport Thursday morning.
Ventura County Fire Department
The pilot walks away unhurt from the Thursday morning crash at Camarillo Airport.

A pilot was able to walk away from a plane crash at Camarillo Airport.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. A biplane flipped over on a runway. It’s unclear if the plane was in the process of taking off, or landing.

Ventura County firefighters reached the scene moments after the accident, but the pilot had already climbed out of the cockpit.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
