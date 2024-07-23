Improving the trip: Central Coast community tries to make travel more pleasant for bus riders

A Central Coast community is in the process of a project to make travel a little more pleasant for bus travelers.

The City of Santa Maria is installing 20 brand new bus shelters along its heavily traveled Broadway corridor. They are larger than the old shelters, so there’s more room for people waiting for a bus.

The shelters have a large curved arch roof, to help protect people from the elements. There are no walls, to improve rider visibility and safety. And, the shelters have solar power, to keep them well lit at night.

The existing shelters which are still in good condition are being relocated to other parts of the city which don’t have bus shelters.