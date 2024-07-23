2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Improving the trip: Central Coast community tries to make travel more pleasant for bus riders

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 23, 2024 at 10:38 AM PDT
The City of Santa Maria is in the process of installing 20 new state of the art bus shelters with more room for waiting passengers, as well as solar lighting to improve safety.
City of Santa Maria
The City of Santa Maria is in the process of installing 20 new state of the art bus shelters with more room for waiting passengers, as well as solar lighting to improve safety.

Santa Maria adding 20 new state-of-the-art bus shelters to a heavily used route.

A Central Coast community is in the process of a project to make travel a little more pleasant for bus travelers.

The City of Santa Maria is installing 20 brand new bus shelters along its heavily traveled Broadway corridor. They are larger than the old shelters, so there’s more room for people waiting for a bus.

The shelters have a large curved arch roof, to help protect people from the elements. There are no walls, to improve rider visibility and safety. And, the shelters have solar power, to keep them well lit at night.

The existing shelters which are still in good condition are being relocated to other parts of the city which don’t have bus shelters.
Tags
santa mariacalifornia coast newscal coast newsbus service
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco