Unemployment spikes in Tri-Couties

New numbers show a spike in unemployment in the Tri-Counties. The percentage of people out of work rose in all three counties in June.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 3.7% in May, to 4.5% in June. Santa Barbara County rose from 3.4% to 4.2%. And, San Luis Obispo County's month-to-month unemployment rate increased from an even 3% in May to 4% in June.

The state's numbers as a whole remained unchanged, with a 5.2% jobless rate for both May and June. 22,500 new nonfarm jobs were created statewide last month. It;s the 50th straight month of job growth for California.