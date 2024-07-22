2024
Unemployment spikes in Tri-Couties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 22, 2024 at 11:21 AM PDT
California Employment Development Department

State numbers remain flat, but up in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties

New numbers show a spike in unemployment in the Tri-Counties. The percentage of people out of work rose in all three counties in June.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 3.7% in May, to 4.5% in June. Santa Barbara County rose from 3.4% to 4.2%. And, San Luis Obispo County's month-to-month unemployment rate increased from an even 3% in May to 4% in June.

The state's numbers as a whole remained unchanged, with a 5.2% jobless rate for both May and June. 22,500 new nonfarm jobs were created statewide last month. It;s the 50th straight month of job growth for California.
