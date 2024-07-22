Carpinteria gets a new Police Chief

A Santa Barbara County community has a new police chief who’s already a familiar face in the region. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Rich Brittingham is the City of Carpinteria’s new top cop.

Brittingham has been in law enforcement for 27 years, including more than two decades with the Sheriff’s Office. He’s served in a number of roles, including as a patrol deputy, a detective, and as Goleta’s Police Chief.

He takes over the post this week from longtime Carpinteria Police Chief “Butch” Arnoldi. Arnoldi will now supervise the Sheriff’s Office North County Operations Division.

The Sheriff’s Office has had contracts to provide law enforcement services for Carpinteria since the 1990’s,

