Section of Central Coast highway closed due to major cracking set to reopen to two-way traffic

There’s some good news from Caltrans about a damaged Central Coast highway that’s been undergoing emergency repairs for the last few weeks. Highway 154 on San Marcos Pass is expected to reopen for regular two-way traffic sometime late Friday.

Major cracks were discovered on the highway June 21 near San Antonio Creek Road. The highway was initially closed from Santa Barbara to the Santa Ynez Valley for repairs.

Then, it reopened with one-way controlled traffic using temporary stoplights to get vehicles through the area.

The repair work isn’t done. There could be delays on weekdays for the next few months, as work continues to shore up mountain slopes, and repair the roadway.