88-year-old man seriously injured after wrong way driving crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County

An 88-year-old man was seriously injured after driving on the wrong way on Highway 101 in Ventura County, and crashing.

It happened just after eight last night, on the northbound 101 just north of Ventura.

The CHP received numerous calls of a car headed southbound in the northbound lanes. The car was in the fast lane, and also the center median. Fortunately, no one was hit. But, a few minutes later the car crashed into the median.

Some people stopped, and along with a CHP officer started providing first aid to the badly injured Los Angeles County man. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the man driving the wrong way on the highway, but they don’t think alcohol or drugs were involved.