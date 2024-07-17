The Santa Barbara Symphony is the latest addition to a benefit concert for first responders

A star-studded lineup for a benefit concert for Santa Barbara County’s first responders just got a lot more diverse, with the addition of classical music to the rock, pop, folk and country music event.

The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform at September’s One805 Live concert in Summerland. Also joining the lineup is singer-songwriter Al Stewart. Previously announced performers include Kenny Loggins, Alan Parsons, Richard Marx, and the duo of Pink and Dallas Green.

The concert is taking place at Kevin Costner’s oceanfront estate. Last year’s event raised about $800,000 for the county’s first responders, helping to pay for everything from free confidential counseling for firefighters to new search drones.

Tickets for theSeptember 20 fundraiser start at $400 each.