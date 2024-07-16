2024
California Coast News

Detectives think a brazen break-in at an Orange County gun store is related to one in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:17 AM PDT
Orange Police Department
Surveillance video of burglars breaking in to a gun store in the City of Orange, in Orange County. Investigators think it's the same ring which did a similar break-in in Camarillo earlier this month.

Police say in both incidents, a band of robbers used stolen vehicles to ram their way into gun stores.

Detectives think thieves who used a stolen car to smash into, and ransack a gun store in Orange County may be same ones who committed a similar crime in Camarillo.

Early Saturday morning, eight thieves smashed their way into a gun store in the City of Orange. Surveillance video caught it on tape. The thieves had to ram the store car into the gun shop window three times before getting inside the building.

They then smashed open a number of display cases, stealing 85 guns worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Investigators think the same ring was responsible for a similar early morning gun store break-in July 1 in Camarillo.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
