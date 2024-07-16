Detectives think a brazen break-in at an Orange County gun store is related to one in Ventura County

Detectives think thieves who used a stolen car to smash into, and ransack a gun store in Orange County may be same ones who committed a similar crime in Camarillo.

Early Saturday morning, eight thieves smashed their way into a gun store in the City of Orange. Surveillance video caught it on tape. The thieves had to ram the store car into the gun shop window three times before getting inside the building.

They then smashed open a number of display cases, stealing 85 guns worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Investigators think the same ring was responsible for a similar early morning gun store break-in July 1 in Camarillo.