Containment grows in fight against Lake Fire: It's burned 38,000+ acres in Santa Barbara County

The containment numbers continue grow on Santa Barbara County’s Lake Fire.

As of midday Tuesday, containment is at 38%, with the fire at more than 38,000 acres burned. The acreage number has only increased by a few hundred acres during the last few days.

Most of the land that’s burned is in the Los Padres National Forest. The fire wasn't even visible in the Santa Ynez Valley Monday. Most of the evacuation orders have been lifted. Some of the aircraft, and fire crews which have been fighting the fire have been released.

Six firefighters have been injured. Three structures have been destroyed, and one damaged.