Firefighters make major progress towards containment of massive Santa Barbara County wildfire

Firefighters appear to be getting the upper hand with Santa Barbara County’s Lake Fire.

Containment stands at 34%, with little growth of the 38,000 acre plus blaze during the last two days. Cooler weather and a drop in wind helped firefighters efforts.

More than 3400 firefighters are fighting the fire. It’s burning to the north, and northeast of the Santa Ynez Valley, with much of the land that’s burned in the Los Padres National Forest. The fire wasn't visible in the Valley Monday.

Six firefighters have been injured. Three structures have been destroyed, and one damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.