California Coast News

The battle is far from over: Santa Barbara County's Lake Fire now stands at 34,000 acres burned

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 11, 2024 at 9:53 PM PDT
The south flank of the Lake Fire.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The south flank of the Lake Fire.

Firefighters are now hoping cooler weekend weather may help with the firefight.

Firefighters are hoping a gradual cooling trend predicted for the weekend will help as they continue to battle Santa Barbara County’s Lake Wildfire, which has now burned more than 34,000 acres of brush. Containment stands at 16%

The fire continues to be mostly focused in remote areas of the Los Padres National Forest north of the Santa Ynez valley. No communities are directly threatened.

More than 3200 firefighters are now involved in the battle. Three structures have been destroyed, and a fourth damaged. Five firefighters have been injured.

There’s still no projected containment for the blaze, which started last Friday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
