Lake Fire smoke impacting some Santa Barbara County communities

Smoke from the Lake Fire has mostly bypassed Santa Barbara County communities for the last few days, moving to the southeast through the mountains. But, a change in the wind Thursday is bringing more of the smoke into occupied areas.

Air quality readings have gone from good to moderate for the areas north of Solvang, as well as for Santa Ynez.

It’s also slipped from good to moderate in the Orcutt area. The moderate designation means that people who are healthy can still take part in normal activities, but people who are sensitive should reduce outdoor exertion.

Air quality for the Santa Barbara area is in the good range.