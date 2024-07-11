2024
California Coast News

Lake Fire smoke impacting some Santa Barbara County communities

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 11, 2024 at 3:39 PM PDT
Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District Air Quality Map shows green areas have good air quaility, and yellow moderate.
Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District
Air quality still good for most of the county Thursday: Moderate in a few spots.

Smoke from the Lake Fire has mostly bypassed Santa Barbara County communities for the last few days, moving to the southeast through the mountains. But, a change in the wind Thursday is bringing more of the smoke into occupied areas.

Air quality readings have gone from good to moderate for the areas north of Solvang, as well as for Santa Ynez.

It’s also slipped from good to moderate in the Orcutt area. The moderate designation means that people who are healthy can still take part in normal activities, but people who are sensitive should reduce outdoor exertion.

Air quality for the Santa Barbara area is in the good range.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
