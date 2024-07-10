2024
California Coast News

Let The Magic Begin! That's the theme of the Santa Barbara County Fair which takes place this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:56 AM PDT
The rock band 38 Special will perform Thursday night at the Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara County Fair
The country music band Lonestar and the rock band 38 Special are among the entertainment headliners.

It's time for cotton candy, livestock shows, carnival rides and music on the Central Coast, with the Santa Barbara County Fair taking place this week.

The theme for the 2024 Fair in Santa Maria is "Let The Magic Begin."

It features some big name entertainment. Country music band Lonestar will perform Wednesday night in the main stage Minetti Arena. The rock group 38 Special takes the stage Thursday night, and The Fray will headline Friday night.

The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Thursday is Seniors Day, with $5 admission. On Friday, military personnel and members of the law enforcement community with valid ID's can get in free.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco