Let The Magic Begin! That's the theme of the Santa Barbara County Fair which takes place this week

It's time for cotton candy, livestock shows, carnival rides and music on the Central Coast, with the Santa Barbara County Fair taking place this week.

The theme for the 2024 Fair in Santa Maria is "Let The Magic Begin."

It features some big name entertainment. Country music band Lonestar will perform Wednesday night in the main stage Minetti Arena. The rock group 38 Special takes the stage Thursday night, and The Fray will headline Friday night.

The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Thursday is Seniors Day, with $5 admission. On Friday, military personnel and members of the law enforcement community with valid ID's can get in free.

