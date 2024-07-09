2024
Some transit districts in the Tri-Counties get federal grant money to buy low or zero emission buses

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:46 PM PDT
Santa Barbara's Metropolitan Transit District received $2.8 million dollars in federal funding to help buy two new electric buses.
Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District
Santa Barbara's Metropolitan Transit District received $2.8 million dollars in federal funding to help buy two new electric buses.

Santa Barbara's MTD gets $2.8 million. and San Luis Obispo's RTA is receiving $2.5 million.

Two transit agencies in the Tri-Counties got an early Christmas present from the federal government, which will allow them to step up efforts to go green with zero-emission vehicles.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing $234 million to 16 programs transportation programs statewide. Santa Barbara's Metropolitan Transit District will get $2.8 million dollars, and San Luis Obispo's Regional Transit Authority will receive $2.5 million dollars.

Santa Barbara MTD officials say the money will help them buy two new 40 foot long electric buses, along with chargers. The MTD currently has 23 zero-emission vehicles, and has funding to buy 14 more. With the latest grant, 39 of its 100 busses will electric.

