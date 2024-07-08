Santa Barbara County wildfire now tops 20,000 acres burned

A massive wildfire in the Los Padres National Forest has now passed the 20,000 acres burned mark.

The Lake Fire started Friday afternoon off of Figueroa Mountain Road, in the mountains north of the Santa Ynez Valley. It’s charred 20,320 acres of land. Containment stands at 8%.

The fire forced the evacuation of the Zaca Lake Resort, which was evacuated hours after the fire started. But, firefighters were able to protect the resort from the flames. One structure has been reported damaged by the fire.

It’s burning in rugged terrain, so crews have relied on air tankers and helicopters to limit the growth of the fire. It’s closed portions of Happy Canyon, Foxen Canyon, and Figueroa Mountain Roads. There have been some evacuation orders, but the area where the fire is burning is sparsely populated.

More than 1100 firefighters are now helping to battle the blaze.