Heat wave: Sizzling inland in the Tri-Counties, not so bad on the coast

The heat wave hitting the Tri-Counties is expected to peak this weekend, but meteorologists now say above normal temperatures could continue into next week.

Some coastal areas have come through it cooler than expected, thanks to the marine layer. But, off the coast, some inland valleys have peaked at around 110 degrees.

There is a Fire Weather Warning for much of the Tri-Counties until Saturday morning.

The forecast calls for coastal, and inland areas to have their hottest temperatures Friday, with valleys peaking Saturday.

There will be gradual cooling as we move into the new week, but it could be next weekend before temperatures return to the normal range.