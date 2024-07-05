Brush fire which caused scare in Simi Valley now fully contained

Firefighters have fully contained a brush fire in eastern Ventura County that charred about 130 acres of brush.

The Sharp Fire started at around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon off of Sharp Road, in Simi Valley.

The fire was on the north side of Highway 118.

There was concern that some homes might be threatened, prompting some initial evacuations. But, firefighters were able to protect the houses, and evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday night as the blaze moved into the hills,

More than 200 firefighters aided by air tankers, and helicopters battled the blaze.

No structures were reported damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.