2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

It's reopened! Highway 154 reopens through San Marcos Pass with one-way alternating traffic

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 4, 2024 at 1:39 PM PDT
Highway 154 has reopened in the San Antonio Creek Road area with one way alternating traffic.
Caltrans
Highway 154 has reopened in the San Antonio Creek Road area with one way alternating traffic.

Emergency work to repair cracks in roadway had 154 closed between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley since June 22.

It's open again! A major state highway in Santa Barbara County shut down for weeks because of cracks in the roadway reopened for limited access on the Fourth of July.

Highway 154 was closed June 22 near San Antonio Creek Road, just north of Santa Barbara when the cracking was first noticed. Landslide activity on the mountain slope next to the highway started the cracking.

The shutdown forced through traffic between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley to use Highway 101. Crews have been working around the clock to stabilize the mountain slope, and the roadway.

The damaged section of Highway 154 reopened to one-way, alternating traffic Thursday, using temporary stoplights to control the traffic. Caltrans officials say motorists should expect extended delays, so using Highway 101 is still the preferred route.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 154
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco