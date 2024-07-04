Containment up to 60% in Ventura County brush fire

Firefighter say the now have 60% containment of a brush fire burning in eastern Ventura County that’s charred about 130 acres of brush.

The Sharp Fire started at around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon off of Sharp Road, in Simi Valley.

The fire is on the north side of Highway 118. There was concern that some homes might be threatened, but the blaze is burning away from houses.

Firefighters are dealing with some hot, dry conditions, but there isn’t a lot of wind. More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The acreage number was updated after firefighters did some airborne mapping.

All evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation,