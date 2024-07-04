2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Containment up to 60% in Ventura County brush fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 4, 2024 at 1:20 PM PDT
A fire retardant drop on the Sharp Fire in Simi Valley Wednesday.
Ventura County Fire Department
A fire retardant drop on the Sharp Fire in Simi Valley Wednesday.

No homes reported damaged by blaze.

Firefighter say the now have 60% containment of a brush fire burning in eastern Ventura County that’s charred about 130 acres of brush.

The Sharp Fire started at around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon off of Sharp Road, in Simi Valley.

The fire is on the north side of Highway 118. There was concern that some homes might be threatened, but the blaze is burning away from houses.

Firefighters are dealing with some hot, dry conditions, but there isn’t a lot of wind. More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The acreage number was updated after firefighters did some airborne mapping.

All evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation,
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssimi valley firesimi valley brush fire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco