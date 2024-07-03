2024
California Coast News

Simi Valley brush fire hits more than 130 acres burned: No word of any structure damage

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:36 PM PDT
An air tanker making a drop on the Sharp brush fire in Ventura County.
Ventura County Fire Department
An air tanker making a drop on the Sharp brush fire in Ventura County.

The fire is burning in the hills north of Highway 118.

Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire burning in eastern Ventura County that’s burned about 130 acres of brush.

The Sharp Fire started at around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon off Sharp Road, in Simi Valley.

The fire is on the north side of Highway 118. There was concern that some homes might be threatened, but the blaze is burning away from houses.

Firefighters are dealing with some hot, dry conditions, but there isn’t a lot of wind. More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The acreage number was updated after firefighters did some airborne mapping.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
