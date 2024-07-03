Simi Valley brush fire hits more than 130 acres burned: No word of any structure damage

Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire burning in eastern Ventura County that’s burned about 130 acres of brush.

The Sharp Fire started at around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon off Sharp Road, in Simi Valley.

The fire is on the north side of Highway 118. There was concern that some homes might be threatened, but the blaze is burning away from houses.

Firefighters are dealing with some hot, dry conditions, but there isn’t a lot of wind. More than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The acreage number was updated after firefighters did some airborne mapping.

