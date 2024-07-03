2024
Firefighters getting the upper hand on a brush fire in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 3, 2024 at 3:16 PM PDT
A wildfire burning north of Highway 118 in Simi Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Ventura County Fire Department
A wildfire burning north of Highway 118 in Simi Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Blaze has charred more than 40 acres of land in Simi Valley.

Firefighters appear to be getting the upper hand on a brush fire burning in eastern Ventura County that’s burned more than 40 acres of brush.

The Sharp Fire started at around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon of off Sharp Road in Simi Valley.

It’s in the hills on the north side of Highway 118. There was initially concern that some homes might be threatened, but the blaze is burning away from homes.

Firefighters are dealing with some hot, dry conditions but there isn’t a lot of wind.

About 200 firefighters are battling the blaze, with air tankers and helicopters helping to fight the fire.

As a precaution, an Evacuation Center was set up at Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, at
5005 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
