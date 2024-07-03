Firefighters getting the upper hand on a brush fire in Ventura County

Firefighters appear to be getting the upper hand on a brush fire burning in eastern Ventura County that’s burned more than 40 acres of brush.

The Sharp Fire started at around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon of off Sharp Road in Simi Valley.

It’s in the hills on the north side of Highway 118. There was initially concern that some homes might be threatened, but the blaze is burning away from homes.

Firefighters are dealing with some hot, dry conditions but there isn’t a lot of wind.

About 200 firefighters are battling the blaze, with air tankers and helicopters helping to fight the fire.

As a precaution, an Evacuation Center was set up at Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, at

5005 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley.

