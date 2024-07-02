2024
California Coast News

New fire safety designations for some Tri-Counties communites could mean lower insurance rates

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 2, 2024 at 1:50 PM PDT
A helicopter makes a water drop on the December, 2017 Thomas brush fire, which burned more than 280,000 acres of land in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A helicopter makes a water drop on the December, 2017 Thomas brush fire, which burned more than 280,000 acres of land in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

Some communities in the region meet the criteria for designation, thanks to steps taken to reduce wildfire risks.

It sounds like government jargon about fire safety. But, a state designation could save tens of thousands of people in the Tri-Counties money on their fire insurance.

The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection just completed a review of wildfire risk planning in cities and counties around the state. Some jurisdictions which met top safety criteria have been designated as Fire Risk Reduction Communities

The list includes the cities of San Luis Obispo, and Westlake Village. The Santa Barbara and Ventura County Fire Departments also received the designations.

If a property owner’s land is in one of the areas served by fire agencies on the list, insurance companies are required to take it under consideration when setting their rates.

Another factor insurance companies must consider is whether communities have Firewise USA status. Again, that's certification that the communities have taken steps to improve their wildfire preparendess. A number of communities in the region have that designation, including 14 in Ventura County.

