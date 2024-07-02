New fire safety designations for some Tri-Counties communites could mean lower insurance rates

It sounds like government jargon about fire safety. But, a state designation could save tens of thousands of people in the Tri-Counties money on their fire insurance.

The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection just completed a review of wildfire risk planning in cities and counties around the state. Some jurisdictions which met top safety criteria have been designated as Fire Risk Reduction Communities

The list includes the cities of San Luis Obispo, and Westlake Village. The Santa Barbara and Ventura County Fire Departments also received the designations.

If a property owner’s land is in one of the areas served by fire agencies on the list, insurance companies are required to take it under consideration when setting their rates.

Another factor insurance companies must consider is whether communities have Firewise USA status. Again, that's certification that the communities have taken steps to improve their wildfire preparendess. A number of communities in the region have that designation, including 14 in Ventura County.