2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Highway 154 reopening! But, there could be big delays on key Santa Barbara County highway

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 2, 2024 at 1:18 PM PDT
Crews work to stablize a hillside below Highway 154.
Caltrans
Crews work to stablize a hillside below Highway 154.

There will be one-way reversing traffic through the emergency work zone. Using Highway 101 still recommended because of delays on Highway 154.

A major state highway in Santa Barbara County that’s been closed for weeks because of cracks in the roadway could partially reopen Thursday.

Highway 154 was closed June 22 near San Antonio Creek Road, just north of Santa Barbara when the cracking was first noticed. Landslide activity on the mountain slope next to the highway started the cracking.

The shutdown forced through traffic between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley to use Highway 101. Crews have been working around the clock to stabilize the mountain slope, and the roadway.

The plan is to reopen the damaged section of Highway 154 to one-way, alternating traffic Thursday, using temporary stoplights to control the traffic. Caltrans officials say motorists should expect extended delays, so using Highway 101 is still the preferred route.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 154san marcos passSanta Ynez Valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco