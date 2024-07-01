Daring burglars ram stolen car into closed Camarillo gun store, steal a number of weapons

Detectives are looking for some daring burglars who stole a car, and then used it to ram through the front of a Ventura County gun store to steal a number of weapons.

It happened just after 4 Monday morning, in Camarillo. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say a stolen Kia was driven through the front window of the Camarillo Gun Store, on East Ventura Boulevard.

They say several people entered the business, smashing display cases and stealing a number of guns. The exact number of weapons stolen is still being tallied.

The burglars left the stolen car in the building, and fled in a second vehicle. Federal ATF agents are helping county detectives with the investigation.