Daring burglars ram stolen car into closed Camarillo gun store, steal a number of weapons

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 1, 2024 at 3:05 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives say several people were apparently involved.

Detectives are looking for some daring burglars who stole a car, and then used it to ram through the front of a Ventura County gun store to steal a number of weapons.

It happened just after 4 Monday morning, in Camarillo. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say a stolen Kia was driven through the front window of the Camarillo Gun Store, on East Ventura Boulevard.

They say several people entered the business, smashing display cases and stealing a number of guns. The exact number of weapons stolen is still being tallied.

The burglars left the stolen car in the building, and fled in a second vehicle. Federal ATF agents are helping county detectives with the investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco