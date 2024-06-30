2024
California Coast News

Driver sought after fatal hit and run collision in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 30, 2024 at 1:36 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Man struck and killed late Saturday night.

Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run collision which left a man dead in Santa Barbara.

It happened Saturday night, on the 800 block of Cliff Drive. Police received a 9-1-1 call about an injured pedestrian on the street.

Officers found a badly injured man, who died from the injuries. The name of the victim hasn't been released yet.

Investigators are looking for possible witnesses to help identify the vehicle involved in the collision.
