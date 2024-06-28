New report shows the Tri-Counties had 90 reported hate crime incidents in 2023

A new report shows that the number of reported hate crimes overall in California is down, but the numbers are up for certain groups.

The total number of crimes dropped 7.1% in 2023. But, the State Department of Justice report shows increases in incidents involving the LGBTQ+, Jewish, and Muslim communities.

In the Tri-Counties, Ventura County had 53 reported hate crimes. The City of Ventura had the largest total of any community in the county, with 19.

Santa Barbara County had 22 documented cases last year. Santa Maria had the largest reported number in the county, with seven. And, San Luis Obispo County had 15 recorded incidents, with seven in the City of San Luis Obispo. The statistics came from the State Department of Justice report.