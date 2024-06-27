Ventura County prosecutors say man gets 30 year sentence for sexually assaulting his little sister

A San Diego County man has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison, after pleading guilty to charges he repeatedly sexually assaulted his younger sister when they were living in Ventura County.

The victim first reported the crimes in 2019. Stephen Delacruz was a teenager when the crimes were committed in the early 2000’s. Investigators say he threatened to kill the then eight-year-old girl if she reported what was occurring.

He originally faced charges in juvenile court, but Ventura County prosecutors sought to try him as an adult. It led to a long legal battle, which ended in 2023, when a judge ruled Delacruz could be tried as an adult.

Before it could go to trial, the now 34-year-old man pled guilty to eight sexual assault charges.