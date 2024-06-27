Major Santa Barbara County highway remains closed nearly a week after cracks appeared on the roadway

Nearly a week after the appearance of huge cracks forced the closure of a major highway in Santa Barbara Counties, there’s still no word on when it will reopen.

Highway 154 remains closed from Highway 192 in Santa Barbara to the Highway 154/246 roundabout in the Santa Ynez Valley. Crews were working to repair some roadway cracks near San Antonio Creek Road when they noticed even larger cracks starting to appear.

The concern is that the highway may slip down the mountain slope. Crews are working around the clock to install vertical dowels 40 feet deep into the roadway, to stabilize it. A series of horizonal dowels will be inserted into the hillside this weekend.

Traffic between northern and southern Santa Barbara County is being routed around the closure, on Highway 101.