Dying behind bars: Santa Barbara County Grand jury reviews in-custody deaths

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report looking at in-custody deaths in the county’s jail system is understaffed, and needs more resources.

The Grand Jury examined six deaths which occurred the county’s jails since 2022. Two were suicides, two were drug overdoses, and two had multiple causes as factors. The report acknowledges that the jail system has by default become the county’s largest mental health institution

It’s calling for more health evaluations during the intake of inmates, so serious concerns can be identified.

The report says inmates who might potentially harm themselves need to be held in safe locations, with additional monitoring. And, it says deputy staffing should be reviewed, and the jail’s medical staffing increased.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Supervisors approved a new contract with the jail's healthcare provider which might deal with some of the concerns. It calls for adding 16 additional positions.

