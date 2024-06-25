2024
California Coast News

Prosecutors say Ventura County woman headed to prison for embezzling $750,000 from work

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 25, 2024 at 5:25 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Investigators say the woman used the money for everything from lavish trips to paying her mortgage.

A Ventura County woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after prosecutors say she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business owner.

Neydi Garcia of Camarillo pled guilty to nine felony counts, including grand theft.

Prosecutors say in 2016, she was hired as a bookkeeper and office manager by someone who owned multiple companies. In 2019, a CPA noticed major discrepancies in bank deposits.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they discovered the 41-year-old Camarillo woman had stolen about $750,000, using the money for everything from lavish vacations to paying her mortgage. In addition to the state prison sentence, Garcia has been ordered to pay more than $960,000 in restitution, and $220,000 to the state for taxes and penalties.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
