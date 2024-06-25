Prosecutors say Ventura County woman headed to prison for embezzling $750,000 from work

A Ventura County woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after prosecutors say she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business owner.

Neydi Garcia of Camarillo pled guilty to nine felony counts, including grand theft.

Prosecutors say in 2016, she was hired as a bookkeeper and office manager by someone who owned multiple companies. In 2019, a CPA noticed major discrepancies in bank deposits.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they discovered the 41-year-old Camarillo woman had stolen about $750,000, using the money for everything from lavish vacations to paying her mortgage. In addition to the state prison sentence, Garcia has been ordered to pay more than $960,000 in restitution, and $220,000 to the state for taxes and penalties.