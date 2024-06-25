New Grand Jury being selected in Ventura County

Ventura County is narrowing down the list for potential members of its next Grand Jury.

Ventura County Superior Court judges nominated 47 potential candidates for the panel. Ventura County has a 19 member Grand Jury. The judges are exercising an option to keep seven existing jurors on the 2024-2025 jury.

The remaining 12 will be picked at random through a drawing. Those not picked during the process will remain in the pool. Should openings occur, additional drawings will be held.

Grand Juries are empaneled to investigate officials, agencies and departments in local governments if there are concerns about dysfunction, or corruption.