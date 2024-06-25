2024
California Coast News

New Grand Jury being selected in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:45 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Judges nominate 47 candidates for 2024-2025 jury.

Ventura County is narrowing down the list for potential members of its next Grand Jury.

Ventura County Superior Court judges nominated 47 potential candidates for the panel. Ventura County has a 19 member Grand Jury. The judges are exercising an option to keep seven existing jurors on the 2024-2025 jury.

The remaining 12 will be picked at random through a drawing. Those not picked during the process will remain in the pool. Should openings occur, additional drawings will be held.

Grand Juries are empaneled to investigate officials, agencies and departments in local governments if there are concerns about dysfunction, or corruption.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco