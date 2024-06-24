Ventura using some eyes in the sky to help crack down on illegal fireworks use

Home fireworks are illegal in most parts of the Tri-Counties. One city has announced plans to use eyes in the sky this year to help with enforcement efforts.

The City of Ventura will use drones in areas where complaints about illegal fireworks activity are received. They couple the drones with increased patrols around the Fourth of July.

The only place on the South Coast where home fireworks are legal is Fillmore. So-called safe and sane fireworks are sold in the city, but they must be used within the city limits.

On the Central Coast, home fireworks are legal in in several cities. They include Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria. Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay.