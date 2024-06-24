Don't drink the water! Warning issued over possible contamination of Santa Paula's water supply

Don't drink the water! That's the warning the City of Santa Paula has issued to its residents, because of concern its water supply may have been contaminated.

There was a break-in at the city's Main Reservoir Storage Tank. The tank has been taken offline, and is being drained and disinfected.

There's no word about what, if anything may be in the water.

City officials say until further notice, residents in the impacted areas of Santa Paula should only use bottled water, That includes water for brushing teeth, washing dishes, and even bathing until further notice.

They caution boiling, freezing, or filtering the water won't make it safe. City officials are hoping to resolve the situation within 24-to 72 hours.

Santa Paula Police say there was no direct evidence anything was put in the reservoir, but they found some clothing, and personal items next to the water supply.

The "Do Not Drink" order impacts about 50% of Santa Paula's water supply.