California Coast News

Don't drink the water! Warning issued over possible contamination of Santa Paula's water supply

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 24, 2024 at 9:44 PM PDT
City officials say an unknown substance may have been added to the city's water supply.

Don't drink the water! That's the warning the City of Santa Paula has issued to its residents, because of concern its water supply may have been contaminated.

There was a break-in at the city's Main Reservoir Storage Tank. The tank has been taken offline, and is being drained and disinfected.

There's no word about what, if anything may be in the water.

City officials say until further notice, residents in the impacted areas of Santa Paula should only use bottled water, That includes water for brushing teeth, washing dishes, and even bathing until further notice.

They caution boiling, freezing, or filtering the water won't make it safe. City officials are hoping to resolve the situation within 24-to 72 hours.

Santa Paula Police say there was no direct evidence anything was put in the reservoir, but they found some clothing, and personal items next to the water supply.

The "Do Not Drink" order impacts about 50% of Santa Paula's water supply.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
