They were lifelong friends. Now, one of the Conejo Valley men is dead, and the other is behind bars

Authorities have released new details about a confrontation between two 80-year-old roommates in the Conejo Valley which left one of them dead.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the 2400 block of Avenida De las Plantas last Wednesday night.

They found the body of Gerald Sherman, who had been shot to death. They arrested his roommate, Edward Fegley on a murder charge. A 22 caliber rifle believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

Investigators say there was some type of a confrontation before the shooting, but they are still trying to sort out what happened. They say not only were the two 80-year-old men roommates, they were lifelong friends.

