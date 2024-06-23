2024
They were lifelong friends. Now, one of the Conejo Valley men is dead, and the other is behind bars

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 23, 2024 at 12:35 PM PDT
Authorities have released new details about a confrontation between two 80-year-old roommates in the Conejo Valley which left one of them dead.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the 2400 block of Avenida De las Plantas last Wednesday night.

They found the body of Gerald Sherman, who had been shot to death. They arrested his roommate, Edward Fegley on a murder charge. A 22 caliber rifle believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

Investigators say there was some type of a confrontation before the shooting, but they are still trying to sort out what happened. They say not only were the two 80-year-old men roommates, they were lifelong friends.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
