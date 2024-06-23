2024
Section of Central Coast highway closed by emergency road repairs

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 23, 2024 at 12:02 PM PDT
Caltrans is making emergency road repairs on Highway 154 north of Santa Barbara, to repair road cracks.
Caltrans
Foot deep cracks found on section of Highway 154,

A section of a Central Coast highway has been closed for emergency repairs, after large cracks started appearing on the roadway's shoulder.

The damage is on Highway 154 north north of Santa Barbara, near San Antonio Creek. Some of the cracks were reported to be a foot deep.

The highway has been closed from Highway 192 to the Highway 154-246 interchange. Traffic between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley has been rerouted onto Highway 101.

The plan is to reopen Highway 154 Monday morning.
