Section of Central Coast highway closed by emergency road repairs

A section of a Central Coast highway has been closed for emergency repairs, after large cracks started appearing on the roadway's shoulder.

The damage is on Highway 154 north north of Santa Barbara, near San Antonio Creek. Some of the cracks were reported to be a foot deep.

The highway has been closed from Highway 192 to the Highway 154-246 interchange. Traffic between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley has been rerouted onto Highway 101.

The plan is to reopen Highway 154 Monday morning.