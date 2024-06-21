2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

What to do? The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury looks how those in mental health crisis are handled

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM PDT
Bernd Klutsch
/
Unsplash

New report says there is progress, but that more trained workers are needed to deal with those in crisis who pose a risk to themselves, or others.

A new Grand Jury report says Santa Barbara County is making progress in helping those having a major mental health crisis, but also says there aren’t enough trained clinicians to deal with the emergency situations.

The Grand Jury looked at how agencies in the county are dealing with people who may need involuntary mental health holds because they pose a risk to themselves and others.

The report says public safety agencies are getting better are dealing with situations of this type, thanks to improved training. But, it says more trained staff is needed. It also suggests law enforcement agencies should employ involuntary holds more often to get those at risk off the streets.

The Grand Jury thinks a crisis stabilization unit open at Marian Medical Center in Santa has been a major help. A similar eight bed facility is scheduled to open in Santa Barbara next month.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsmental healthgrand jurysanta barbara county grand jury
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco