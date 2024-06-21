What to do? The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury looks how those in mental health crisis are handled

A new Grand Jury report says Santa Barbara County is making progress in helping those having a major mental health crisis, but also says there aren’t enough trained clinicians to deal with the emergency situations.

The Grand Jury looked at how agencies in the county are dealing with people who may need involuntary mental health holds because they pose a risk to themselves and others.

The report says public safety agencies are getting better are dealing with situations of this type, thanks to improved training. But, it says more trained staff is needed. It also suggests law enforcement agencies should employ involuntary holds more often to get those at risk off the streets.

The Grand Jury thinks a crisis stabilization unit open at Marian Medical Center in Santa has been a major help. A similar eight bed facility is scheduled to open in Santa Barbara next month.