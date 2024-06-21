Good news about unemployment in the Tri-Counties: The jobless rate continues to drop
Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties all see big dips in their unemployment numbers. The state also shows improvement.
For the second month in a row, there’s been a significant drop in unemployment numbers for the Tri-Counties.
Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 4.2% in April to 3.7% in May. Santa Barbara County dipped month to month from 4.2% to 3.3%.
And, San Luis Obispo County also showed a major dip in the number of people out of work, moving from 3.5% in April to an even 3% in May.
There was slight improvement statewide, with the month to month jobless rate moving from 5.3% to 5.2%.