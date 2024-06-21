Good news about unemployment in the Tri-Counties: The jobless rate continues to drop

For the second month in a row, there’s been a significant drop in unemployment numbers for the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 4.2% in April to 3.7% in May. Santa Barbara County dipped month to month from 4.2% to 3.3%.

And, San Luis Obispo County also showed a major dip in the number of people out of work, moving from 3.5% in April to an even 3% in May.

There was slight improvement statewide, with the month to month jobless rate moving from 5.3% to 5.2%.