2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Good news about unemployment in the Tri-Counties: The jobless rate continues to drop

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 21, 2024 at 3:02 PM PDT
Employment Development Department

Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties all see big dips in their unemployment numbers. The state also shows improvement.

For the second month in a row, there’s been a significant drop in unemployment numbers for the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 4.2% in April to 3.7% in May. Santa Barbara County dipped month to month from 4.2% to 3.3%.

And, San Luis Obispo County also showed a major dip in the number of people out of work, moving from 3.5% in April to an even 3% in May.

There was slight improvement statewide, with the month to month jobless rate moving from 5.3% to 5.2%.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsunemployment rateunemployment
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco