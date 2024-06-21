2024
California Coast News

A Santa Barbara County man who preyed on seniors in an investment scam gets long prison sentence

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 21, 2024 at 12:28 AM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say he met some of his victims in church.

A Santa Barbara County man convicted of operating a fraudulent investment scheme which preyed on elderly victims has been sentenced to more than 16 years in state prison.

Prosecutors say Brett Edward Lovett was a legal document assistant who claimed he could provide high returns on investments. They say he targeted seniors, including some members of his church.

But, investigators say he used some of the money intended for investments for personal things like cosmetic procedures, and vacations.

A 78-year-old victim reported what was happening to the State Department of Insurance. That led to the discovery of several additional victims. Lovett was convicted of 29 felony counts, leading to his sentencing this week.
