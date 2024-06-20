Some Tri-Counties cities are struggling financially, but Oxnard adopts budget expanding services

While many cities in the Tri-Counties are struggling financially, the largest city in Ventura County has approved a new budget which allows it to restore infrastructure hit by cuts in the past.

The Oxnard City Council okayed a $751 million budget this week. It includes funding to keep public safety services intact, and to improve street maintenance programs.

Oxnard is helped by the fact that voters approved a sales tax hike in 2019, which generates an estimated $40 million in revenue. The city has also benefited financially by the addition of a major Amazon warehouse complex in the city.

While some other local cities are struggling, Oxnard is using about $20 million in surplus money to help pay down its long term debt. It's also adding $9.5 million to its reserve fund.