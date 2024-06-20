2024
Some Tri-Counties cities are struggling financially, but Oxnard adopts budget expanding services

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 20, 2024 at 12:15 PM PDT
Scott Graham
/
Unsplash

City will use part of a budget surplus to pay down long term debt, and add to reserves.

While many cities in the Tri-Counties are struggling financially, the largest city in Ventura County has approved a new budget which allows it to restore infrastructure hit by cuts in the past.

The Oxnard City Council okayed a $751 million budget this week. It includes funding to keep public safety services intact, and to improve street maintenance programs.

Oxnard is helped by the fact that voters approved a sales tax hike in 2019, which generates an estimated $40 million in revenue. The city has also benefited financially by the addition of a major Amazon warehouse complex in the city.

While some other local cities are struggling, Oxnard is using about $20 million in surplus money to help pay down its long term debt. It's also adding $9.5 million to its reserve fund.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco