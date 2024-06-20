2024
80-year-old man shot to death in the Conejo Valley. His 80-year-old roomate was arrested for murder

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 20, 2024 at 12:27 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives say the men were involved in a physical fight before the fatal shooting.

Detectives say they are investigation a very sad case in the Conejo Valley. An argument, and physical fight between two 80-year-old men apparently led to the shooting death of one of them.

It happened Wednesday night, in Thousand Oaks. Investigators say Edward Fegley was involved in a fight which turned physical with his roommate at their Avenida De Las Plantas home.

They say Fegley fatally wounded the man, who died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Fegley was at the home when deputies reached the scene. He was arrested on a murder charge.
