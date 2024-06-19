2024
The show's over before it started: Thousands of illegal fireworks seized at Oxnard business

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2024 at 3:15 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Police say Oxnard meat market was selling fireworks on the side.

Police say a Ventura County market was selling much more than food. They say it was also selling illegal fireworks.

Oxnard Police say they received information that a meat market on the 1300 block of Saviers Road was selling so-called “mortar” fireworks, which are launched into the sky and explode.

They say they discovered thousands of fireworks. Some were so-called “safe and sane” fireworks which are legal in some cities around the state. Others were the mortar fireworks, similar to what are used at professional fireworks shows.

The fireworks were seized, and the business owner was cited. Home fireworks are illegal everywhere in Ventura County except for in the City of Fillmore.
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
