2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Caltrans work will impact travel between Ventura, Los Angeles Counties on the PCH

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2024 at 4:12 PM PDT
Caltrans is doing work which will impact traffic on a section of the PCH Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Caltrans
Caltrans is doing work which will impact traffic on a section of the PCH Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Motorists advised to use Highway 101 if possible while work is occurring.

A section of the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County is going to have some overnight lane closures which could mean delays.

The closures will take place from 8 Thursday night to around 4 a.m. Friday, near Deer Creek Road.

Crews are going to be putting traffic signs, and traffic control devices in place.

There will be limited access available though the work area for motorists, but Caltrans is advising motorists to use Highway 101 as an alternate to avoid potential delays.
Tags
PCHcalifornia coast newscal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco