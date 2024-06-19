Caltrans work will impact travel between Ventura, Los Angeles Counties on the PCH

A section of the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County is going to have some overnight lane closures which could mean delays.

The closures will take place from 8 Thursday night to around 4 a.m. Friday, near Deer Creek Road.

Crews are going to be putting traffic signs, and traffic control devices in place.

There will be limited access available though the work area for motorists, but Caltrans is advising motorists to use Highway 101 as an alternate to avoid potential delays.